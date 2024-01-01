We are Local
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 community stories

By Gina Dvorak and Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From a country star surprising a Douglas County work-release program to a familiar face coming home to 6 News -- here are our top 6 community-focused stories of the year.

6. New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia

The owners of Lincoln’s Muchachos expanded its business to Omaha, opening a location on 13th Street last spring.

Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.

5. Serese Cole returns to 6 News Daybreak

Serese made her return to 6 News and the Daybreak anchor chair in December.

4. Wildlife Safari Park opens for 25th season

Omaha’s Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park opened for its 25th season in March, culminating with its Jurassic Adventure exhibition.

3. Taste of Omaha moved to Ralston

The annual festival was moved to Ralston’s Granary District and inside Liberty First Credit Union Arena after the Omaha City Council denied a liquor license for the event at Elmwood Park.

The annual Taste of Omaha is being moved to Ralston for its 26th year.

2. A sneak peek into the Kiewit Luminarium

The STEM-focused museum opened in April, not far from Omaha’s RiverFront.

A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.

1. Country star Jelly Roll makes stop at Omaha correctional facility while on tour

Jelly Roll stopped by Douglas County Corrections’ work-release and re-entry programs while on his Backroad Baptism Tour in August.

Jelly Roll spoke to a crowd of people making their way through the work release program in Douglas County.

