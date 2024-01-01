Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 community stories
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From a country star surprising a Douglas County work-release program to a familiar face coming home to 6 News -- here are our top 6 community-focused stories of the year.
6. New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia
The owners of Lincoln’s Muchachos expanded its business to Omaha, opening a location on 13th Street last spring.
5. Serese Cole returns to 6 News Daybreak
Serese made her return to 6 News and the Daybreak anchor chair in December.
4. Wildlife Safari Park opens for 25th season
Omaha’s Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park opened for its 25th season in March, culminating with its Jurassic Adventure exhibition.
3. Taste of Omaha moved to Ralston
The annual festival was moved to Ralston’s Granary District and inside Liberty First Credit Union Arena after the Omaha City Council denied a liquor license for the event at Elmwood Park.
2. A sneak peek into the Kiewit Luminarium
The STEM-focused museum opened in April, not far from Omaha’s RiverFront.
1. Country star Jelly Roll makes stop at Omaha correctional facility while on tour
Jelly Roll stopped by Douglas County Corrections’ work-release and re-entry programs while on his Backroad Baptism Tour in August.
