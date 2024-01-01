Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 community stories

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From a country star surprising a Douglas County work-release program to a familiar face coming home to 6 News -- here are our top 6 community-focused stories of the year.

The owners of Lincoln’s Muchachos expanded its business to Omaha, opening a location on 13th Street last spring.

Serese made her return to 6 News and the Daybreak anchor chair in December.

Omaha’s Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park opened for its 25th season in March, culminating with its Jurassic Adventure exhibition.

The annual festival was moved to Ralston’s Granary District and inside Liberty First Credit Union Arena after the Omaha City Council denied a liquor license for the event at Elmwood Park.

The STEM-focused museum opened in April, not far from Omaha’s RiverFront.

Jelly Roll stopped by Douglas County Corrections’ work-release and re-entry programs while on his Backroad Baptism Tour in August.

