6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet start to the new year

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sunny start to the new year with blue skies across the Omaha metro today. Temperatures warmed a little above average, pushing into the mid and upper 30s this afternoon. Skies should remain clear into the evening with a light southwest breeze. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, dropping back into the mid and upper 20s. Although light, the southwest breeze will still produce wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s at times. A few clouds will push into our skies later tonight, but the weather remains quiet for the overnight hours.

This Evening's Forecast
This Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

Low temperatures should dip into the low and mid-20s by early Tuesday morning. A few clouds will continue to push through out skies at times, but we should still see a fair amount of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Mild temperatures will stick around with high temperatures pushing back into the upper 30s and even some low 40s. Winds will turn to the northwest in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.

Tuesday's Forecast
Tuesday's Forecast(WOWT)

That cold front will mean some cooler weather for Wednesday, though the forecast remains dry. Highs fall into the mid-30s for Wednesday afternoon, but should push back into the upper 30s for Thursday and Friday. A storm system passing by south of the area could bring a few flurries or light snow showers to the area by Saturday, though the best chances to see any snowflakes will be off to the south of the metro.

Monday Evening 3 Day Forecast
Monday Evening 3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A more significant pattern change sets up for early next week a strong storm system develops over the southern plains. This will spread a large area of rain and snow across the Midwest. The track of this system is still uncertain, but some significant impacts are possible for the region by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Some much colder air will likely follow the storm system as well, so keep up to date with the forecast as this storm approaches.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

