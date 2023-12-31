Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken passes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just over 12 hours after Dragons boys basketball head coach Brad Feeken passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, Gretna hit the hardwood in honor of Feek.

No. 5 Gretna and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista went head-to-head in the quarterfinals of the Metro Holiday Tournament Saturday evening. The Dragons jumped out to a big lead going into halftime, 34-19.

The Titans, wearing green stripes on their left shoulders in remembrance of Feeken, battled back in the second half. Papio South cut Gretna’s lead to one at the end of the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, the Titans take the lead after a layup from Bryson Bahl.

With under a minute left, Gretna’s Alex Wilcoxson ties the game at 47. Holding the Titans on the other end with a huge block from senior Kade Cook, the Dragons get the ball back with under ten seconds left in the game. Senior Landen Pokorski takes the ball downcourt and gives the Gretna community a storybook ending to a very emotional day: a buzzer-beater jumper.

“Unbelievable,” said acting Gretna head coach Bill Heard on the final play of the game.

“Landen’s a really good player and he made a really good play. Coach [Feeken] has practiced that situation with him a hundred times. So tonight what you see is an accumulation of a lot of reps of Coach and him in a gym when no one’s around,” said Heard.

“I thought our kids provided a great example for our community of how we’re going to handle it. The kids showed the adults how we’re going to do things. Proud is an understatement.”

The Dragons knock off the Titans, 49-47, and advance to the semifinals on Tuesday where they’ll play Omaha Central at 5:15 p.m.

