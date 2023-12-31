We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Police search for missing foreign exchange student from China

A search is on for a foreign exchange student from China who has gone missing in Utah. (Source: KSTU, RIVERDALE POLICE, CNN)
By Chris Arnold, KSTU via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSTU) – A search is on for a foreign exchange student from China who has gone missing in Utah.

Police received reports of a kidnapping on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., and now detectives are trying to find 17-year-old Kai Zhuang.

Officials at the high school Zhuang was attending reported the student was missing after they were contacted by his parents who live in China.

They told the school they received a photograph of their child which indicated he had been abducted and ransom was being requested.

The host family he was staying with in Riverdale, Utah told police they didn’t know the teen had gone missing, saying they had seen him the night before and had heard him in the early morning hours on Thursday.

“Kai has been listed under E-M-A, that stands for Endangered Missing Person Alert, we attempted to put out an Amber Alert but due to the circumstances, we were unable to put him out under the Amber Alert system, because you have to have an identified suspect to list under the Amber Alert,” Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren said.

At this point, Warren said they do not believe Zhuang was forcefully taken from the host family’s home.

The police chief said his department has been working with the FBI, the US embassy in China and Chinese officials in trying to locate the teen.

Copyright 2023 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont
Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
Authorities responded to a crash Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Highway 30/31 intersection in...
Livestock semi overturns in crash blocking Highway 30 in Washington County

Latest News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram Friday to share her first selfie since being released...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares first selfie after being freed from prison
Police received reports of a kidnapping on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., and now detectives are...
Police search for missing foreign exchange student from China
The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.
Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street
The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.
Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street