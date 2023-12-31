We are Local
One person dead after car found submerged in northwest Lincoln lake

Lincoln Police said a man has died after his car was found submerged in a northwest Lincoln lake Saturday morning.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man has died after his car was found submerged in a northwest Lincoln lake Saturday morning.

Lincoln Police officers and emergency crews responded to Bowling Lake Park near Northwest 48th and West Cuming Streets around 5:10 a.m.

According to LPD, a man called the Lincoln Emergency Communications Center reporting that he had driven his car into a lake. Arriving officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel found tire tracks leading into the southeast portion of the lake and noticed that the top layer of ice on the water had been broken.

Divers with LFR found an unoccupied car fully submerged in the lake but did not find any victims. LPD said after continuing the search with assistance from Nebraska Game & Parks officers, they found a deceased man in the water at 11:40 a.m. The man was believed to be the same person who called the Communications Center early Saturday morning.

LPD said they have identified the deceased man and are working to notify family members. Police believe the man was the only victim involved in the crash.

LPD said area will be closed off through Saturday afternoon as they continue to investigate. Lincoln residents are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Police investigating after vehicle found submerged in northwest Lincoln lake.

