Omaha ringing in 2024 with New Year’s Eve fireworks: What you need to know

A New Year’s Eve tradition is back Sunday night -- Omaha’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks...
A New Year’s Eve tradition is back Sunday night -- Omaha’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular rounds out the city’s Holiday Lights Festival. Here’s what you need to know if you plan on attending downtown.(Omaha Symphony)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A New Year’s Eve tradition is back Sunday night -- Omaha’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular rounds out the city’s Holiday Lights Festival. Here’s what you need to know if you plan on attending downtown.

PARKING: The fireworks will be launched from the CHI Health Center’s Lot D -- meaning that lot is closed. The lower portion of Lot A, along with Lots B and C, will be open for free parking to view the show beginning at 6 p.m. The Gallup lots on Gallup Drive are also available for parking; it too will be free. The city advises you arrive early to get a prime spot.

The city says all downtown parking meters will be free beginning at 5 p.m., courtesy of Park Omaha.

WHEN: The show itself is set to begin at 7 p.m. and runs about an hour.

WHERE: The show is taking place between the CHI Health Center and Charles Schwab Field, near 10th and Cass Streets.

LISTEN: The city is working with J&M Displays to choreograph the firework show. A soundtrack will be broadcast on KSRZ-FM (104.5) to listen along with.

More information is available on the Holiday Lights Festival website.

