Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near closure

An Omaha restaurant is looking ahead to 2024 after nearly closing its doors.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the countdown to 2024 is well underway, one Omaha restaurant is looking forward to a fresh start, despite months of ups and downs and the near closure of the business.

For some, 2024 may be a year of trying something new. It’s certainly part of Nick Maestas’ plan.

“We can even try expanding a doing a brunch and seeing if we can expand our customer base a little bit.”

Maestas owns Muchachos, a taco joint located on 13th Street in Little Bohemia, just south of Downtown Omaha.

He opened Muchachos in Omaha around 8 months ago, after his food truck in Lincoln and brick-and-mortar location there saw wild success.

Brunch at Muchachos isn’t typical. Normally, they don’t even open until 11 a.m.

But the idea to give brunch a shot, the day before the new year, came after Maestas had made the decision to close the doors on his Omaha location for good.

“December 30th was going to be the last day here,” he told 6 News. “We were going to close Saturday and you know, enough funds came in that we could keep the lights on, keep rent paid, keep payroll going.”

Maestas says the Omaha location had been struggling for months.

“I guess I was a little surprised by just the low numbers we had, given the amount of demand we had to move over here,” he says. “I really wanted to make it work.”

The funds to keep the restaurant running came from a flood of customers who saw Maestas ask for help on social media; a last-ditch effort to save his restaurant.

“That was one of the harder days I’ve had as a business owner,” Maestas adds.

He started an online fundraiser after seeing it save another local business in Lincoln. Maestas was hesitant to speak with 6 News because starting the fundraiser, in his words, felt selfish.

“I didn’t know what else to do, I’ve tried everything,” he said. “I’ve tried cutting our costs, I’ve tried reducing hours, I’ve tried everything short of just me working full time in the back and cutting people like I didn’t want to do that.”

He knew the fundraiser likely wouldn’t raise enough to save the business, but his employees were on the top of his mind.

“The GoFundMe was more to make sure that my team had a grace period so they could go look for other work, they could do what hey needed to do and that’s what those funds were going to be for.”

But with the fundraiser brought customers. Lots of them.

“That same night that it went out, we had our best night that we’d had in months and that entire week we were up 300% every single day from the week before.”

The fundraiser, he says, just wasn’t sitting right with him.

After seeing the rebound and bump in business, he made the decision to return every penny of the nearly $6,000 in donations that came in.

“It was great to see, it was heartwarming but at the same time it just never felt [right], you know, I would rather have people, butts in seats,” he adds.

Although the future of his business is still unknown, Maestas is entering 2024 with a renewed sense of gratitude for his customer base.

He also has a new sense of energy and hustle - which led to Sunday brunch.

“More than anything, serving people is what we love to do and finding new and fun ways to keep people coming back to keep people coming in during the January, February, March that are traditionally slow for all restaurants across the board, [we’ll be] trying to find creative ways to keep the doors open during that time.”

Maestas leaves the community with a reminder as they head into 2024: support local.

“As a consumer, I just hope people remember to not take your local restaurants for ranted, local bakeries, coffee shops, cause without butts in seats it goes away and it can go away really quick.”

