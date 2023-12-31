We are Local
Omaha ‘bar’ providing non-alcoholic alternatives for Dry January

With mere hours to decide, the question presents itself another year: Should you give Dry January a go?
By Bella Caracta
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dry Spokes in Omaha offers “tequilas, whiskeys, rums, (and) aperitives,” but they’re versions that won’t leave you hungover.

The owners of the booze-free establishment are gearing up for what they believe will be a busy January. Dry January is a month when people voluntarily give up alcohol.

Co-founder and owner Mi-Ya Mata said because Dry Spokes offers sophisticated beverages with a bar-like setting, they’re expecting more customers compared to a usual month.

Located at the corner of 19th and Leavenworth Streets, the business offers “na-cktails,” or non-alcoholic cocktails.

“It’s a little bit more than just some juice and club soda,” said Mata.

With Dry January upon us, so too is the decision to participate.

A Civic Science survey last December of nearly 3,000 U.S. adults 21 and older who drink alcohol reported four in 10 people said they intended to participate in Dry January. Fast forward a month later: just 16% of those people said they followed through.

Dry January seems to be a young person’s game, according to that survey. The 21- to 24-year-old age group was the most likely last year to say they plan to participate in Dry January.

“There is always going to be temptation,” said Debbie Pittock, supervisor of clinical therapists at Nebraska Medicine. She offered tips for staying alcohol-free ahead of Dry January.

“The main thing is for yourself to have that plan in advance. You don’t want to and wing it. You really want to know, who my safe place is. Where is my safe place in this environment? What am I going to do? What am going to say if it’s offered to me?”

Completing Dry January goes beyond bragging rights. According to a study from the University of Sussex, there are health benefits too. The study found that 80% of Dry January participants reported feeling more in control of their drinking, 71% slept better, and 58% lost weight.

“We try to make sure we have a balanced drink for the customers coming so they can have the adult beverage experience without the negative side effects of alcohol,” said Mata.

People can order Mata’s very first creation: the well-wisher or the nearly 40 other na-cktails on the menu.

“We have new people coming, and in a positive way, are overwhelmed by the options we have here,” said Mata.

