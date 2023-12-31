Nebraska medical cannabis advocates make final push for signatures in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana had volunteers out Saturday collecting signatures for their ballot initiative, trying to put the issue before voters this November.

They’re hoping to achieve their goal of 60,000 signatures for 2023. They said when they last checked 10 days ago, they were sitting at 50,000.

“So we’re having a big push on Wine, Beer and Spirits’ busiest day of the year,” volunteer Heidi Smith said.

It included stores in Omaha, Fremont, Lincoln and Grand Island.

Advocates say medical cannabis can help those with multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

“I think that there are people that are suffering,” said Ann Grill, who signed the petition Saturday. “If this can help them, it’s cruel and inhumane not to give them that opportunity.”

“When I see people that have children that have seizures and stuff and then can’t get the medication for it, why not?” said Marcia Walker, who also signed the petition. “If it’s used for medical purposes, I don’t see the harm.”

The deadline for collecting signatures isn’t until July 3, but NMM said it’s important to have this final push before 2023 ends for momentum, and to show donors what they’ve accomplished.

“We have to pay for petitions,” Smith said. “Sometimes, we have to pay people to go out into the different counties so we can meet that goal, and we need this momentum and these numbers so we can show the donors what we’re doing and that we are a worthy cause to donate to.”

At this time, Nebraska is one of only three states without any medical marijuana options on the books.

“I think some people are set in their ways at the decision-making level, like our last governor,” Grill said. “I think he’s passed it down to the current governor.”

Gov. Jim Pillen has already said medical marijuana “should only happen if it’s undergone the FDA-approved process.”

NMM needs enough signatures to qualify 38 of the state’s 93 counties. Smith said they had enough to qualify one county at this time last year. As of last week, she said they had enough to qualify 16 of them.

The group said they’re looking for people to help them gather signatures in several counties. If you’re interested, they have the sign up on their website.

