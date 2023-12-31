We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Families ring in 2024 at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo

Omaha families rang in 2024 a little early Sunday at the Henry Doorly Zoo's Noon Year's Eve.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the cold temperatures, families rang in 2024 Sunday afternoon at the Henry Doorly Zoo for its annual Noon Year’s Eve.

Things were a little different this year -- they were not able to include the balloon drop like in years past, due to the Zoolightful displays and slides still up. However, there were still activities, a DJ, and a countdown until noon.

Parents we spoke with agree it’s fun for the whole family.

“Well it seemed like a fun thing to do,” said parent Nick Borg. “The kids are never going to stay up until midnight and so this is just a fun way to count the new year in, in normal daylight hours, and not have miserable kids the next day.”

RELATED: Families ring in 2024 at Durham Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve

All of Sunday’s activities were free with regular admission.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
Gretna High School boys basketball coach and educator Brad Feeken has died after battling cancer.
Gretna basketball coach Brad Feeken dies after battling cancer
Dragons get big win same day as head coach passes away.
Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken passes
A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont

Latest News

As the countdown to 2024 is well underway, one Omaha restaurant is looking forward to a fresh...
Omaha restaurant feeling renewed, hopeful for 2024 despite near closure
With mere hours to decide, the question presents itself another year: Should you give Dry...
Omaha ‘bar’ providing non-alcoholic alternatives for Dry January
On the cold side for New Year's Eve as temperatures fall through the 20s. Sunshine returns for...
Cold for New Year’s Eve
An Omaha restaurant is looking ahead to 2024 after nearly closing its doors.
Little Bohemia business looks ahead to 2024 despite near-closure