Families ring in 2024 at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the cold temperatures, families rang in 2024 Sunday afternoon at the Henry Doorly Zoo for its annual Noon Year’s Eve.

Things were a little different this year -- they were not able to include the balloon drop like in years past, due to the Zoolightful displays and slides still up. However, there were still activities, a DJ, and a countdown until noon.

Parents we spoke with agree it’s fun for the whole family.

“Well it seemed like a fun thing to do,” said parent Nick Borg. “The kids are never going to stay up until midnight and so this is just a fun way to count the new year in, in normal daylight hours, and not have miserable kids the next day.”

All of Sunday’s activities were free with regular admission.

