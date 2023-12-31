Families ring in 2024 at Durham Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Celebrating 2024 -- 36 hours early -- at Omaha’s Durham Museum.

“This is an annual tradition and we have families that come back year after year and that makes it really special, to see those families as they walk through the door, the big smiles of the kids in anticipation for the balloon drop and the activities that are going on,” says Dawn Myron, the Durham’s communications director.

Wayshalee Patel and her family are returnees after a great time last year.

“We really enjoy seeing the history of the museum and the kids get to go on a scavenger hunt,” Patel said.

“I like popping all the balloons, stomping on them, and I like finding the babies,” said her daughter Ayaana.

It gives parents and kids a chance to learn a bit of history.

“There’s some really interactive things in the Julia Child exhibit that kids would enjoy. They can be on Julia Child’s tv set for the french chef and kinda pretend to cook in front of the camera,” Myron said.

“It’s just very special for the them, during a time that they’ll be up. So having them be able to enjoy it the way we would enjoy it but at a kid level is great,” Patel said.

The last day to see the tree at the Durham is Jan. 7.

