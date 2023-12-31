David’s Morning Forecast - Cold and cloudy New Year’s Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Waking up to gray skies across the region this morning, the clouds thickened up overnight and will be sticking around for most of Sunday. Temperatures have not moved much, sitting in the mid to upper 20s to start the day. However, breezy northwest winds at 10 to 20mph will keep wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day, so it will feel quite cold if you will be spending much time outside.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Winds will die down a bit for the evening hours so that is a little bit of good news. Clouds will still hang on though, so temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper 20s. If you’re planning on getting out to celebrate the New Year tonight, you’ll want to dress warm. Temperatures will settle towards 26 degrees or by Midnight. Not as cold as years past, but certainly still on the chilly side. Wind chills should be between 20 and 25 degrees as we ring in the new year.

New Year's Eve Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds likely hang on into Monday morning keeping overnight lows in the 20s. That will also mean a slow warm-up for the morning hours at least. We should see some sunshine for the afternoon with highs climbing into the low and mid-30s for the metro, right around average for the start of January. Winds will be coming in out of the southwest at 5 to 10mph, just strong enough to produce a bit of a wind chill at times.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

More sunshine is expected on Tuesday helping highs to warm toward 40 degrees. The rest of the work week looks relatively quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s, putting us above average each day. A storm system passing by to our south Friday into Saturday could bring few snow showers to the area, but at the moment it doesn’t appear to be a big weather maker for the metro. A stormier weather pattern with more cold air and snow potential may try to take shape for next week.

