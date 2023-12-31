David’s Evening Forecast - Cold for New Year’s Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and a steady north wind kept temperatures steady in the upper 20s all day long. Winds coming in between 10 and 20mph have meant wind chill readings in the teens and low 20s, a pretty chilly day to spend outside. The clouds will hang around this evening, but may begin to clear out later tonight. If skies clear, that just means even colder conditions as we head into the overnight. If you’re going to be out celebrating New Year’s Eve tonight, you’ll want to dress warm. Temperatures will be falling into the mid-20s by the time fireworks are set off downtown, and should fall into the lower 20s by Midnight.

New Year's Eve Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a cold start to January 1st with temperatures in the upper teens for the metro. We’ll likely see some clouds to start the day, and perhaps some fog in spots, especially north of the metro. The clouds and fog will fade away throughout the day with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. The sun along with a southwest wind will help to bring back above average temperatures with highs climbing into the upper 30s for the metro area.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

The warming trend continues on Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 40 degrees. The rest of the week will feature highs in the mid to upper 30s which still puts us above average for this time of year, though it is still going to feel pretty chilly.

Sunday Night 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A more substantial pattern change looks to be underway by the upcoming weekend. It will bring the opportunity for much colder weather, and perhaps a few snow chances. The first chance for snow will arrive Friday night into Saturday. Right now it doesn’t appear to be a big weather maker for the metro, but some light snow is certainly possible. A more substantial storm system will affect the Midwest by Monday into Tuesday of next week. The track of the system is far from certain, but heavy snow and very cold conditions are looking more likely with this storm.

