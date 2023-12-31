We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold for New Year’s Eve

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and a steady north wind kept temperatures steady in the upper 20s all day long. Winds coming in between 10 and 20mph have meant wind chill readings in the teens and low 20s, a pretty chilly day to spend outside. The clouds will hang around this evening, but may begin to clear out later tonight. If skies clear, that just means even colder conditions as we head into the overnight. If you’re going to be out celebrating New Year’s Eve tonight, you’ll want to dress warm. Temperatures will be falling into the mid-20s by the time fireworks are set off downtown, and should fall into the lower 20s by Midnight.

New Year's Eve Forecast
New Year's Eve Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a cold start to January 1st with temperatures in the upper teens for the metro. We’ll likely see some clouds to start the day, and perhaps some fog in spots, especially north of the metro. The clouds and fog will fade away throughout the day with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. The sun along with a southwest wind will help to bring back above average temperatures with highs climbing into the upper 30s for the metro area.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

The warming trend continues on Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 40 degrees. The rest of the week will feature highs in the mid to upper 30s which still puts us above average for this time of year, though it is still going to feel pretty chilly.

Sunday Night 3 Day Forecast
Sunday Night 3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A more substantial pattern change looks to be underway by the upcoming weekend. It will bring the opportunity for much colder weather, and perhaps a few snow chances. The first chance for snow will arrive Friday night into Saturday. Right now it doesn’t appear to be a big weather maker for the metro, but some light snow is certainly possible. A more substantial storm system will affect the Midwest by Monday into Tuesday of next week. The track of the system is far from certain, but heavy snow and very cold conditions are looking more likely with this storm.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
Gretna High School boys basketball coach and educator Brad Feeken has died after battling cancer.
Gretna basketball coach Brad Feeken dies after battling cancer
Dragons get big win same day as head coach passes away.
Storybook ending: Gretna hits buzzer beater for win same day head coach Brad Feeken passes
A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont

Latest News

On the cold side for New Year's Eve as temperatures fall through the 20s. Sunshine returns for...
Cold for New Year’s Eve
WOWT 6 First Alert Weather container Ad
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 First Alert Weather team coverage
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cold and cloudy New Year’s Eve
Cloudy skies will stick around all day along with breezy northwest winds keeping temperatures...
Cold and cloudy New Year’s Eve