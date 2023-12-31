Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 political stories

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the Top 6 political stories WOWT viewers watched and read in 2023.

The Nebraska Legislature passed its first bill of this session Monday -- 63 days in.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB77 into law Tuesday, allowing permitless carry to take effect by September 10.

Now that LB77 is passed -- questions remain about how gun charges will be handled with the new law.

A lawsuit was filed against the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine in September, alleging negligence and lack of informed consent after a 16-year-old identifying at that time as a trans male had both breasts removed in 2018.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed an executive order in late August establishing a “Women’s Bill of Rights,” declaring a “biological definition of male and female” and detailing the differences between the sexes.

Local doctors specializing in such care told our John Chapman in March a gender-affirming care ban for minors is a bad idea — and prejudicial.

