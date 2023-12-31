Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 political stories
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the Top 6 political stories WOWT viewers watched and read in 2023.
6. In another late session, the 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
Passed 63 days in, LB376e created a brand registration for the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
5. Gov. Pillen signs permitless concealed-carry bill
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB77, a bill to allow the permitless concealed carry of firearms.
4. EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska’s incoming gun law
With LB77′s passage, questions arose about how gun charges would be handled with the new law.
3. Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s 2018 breast removal surgery
A lawsuit was filed against the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine in September, alleging negligence and lack of informed consent after a 16-year-old identifying at that time as a trans male had both breasts removed in 2018.
2. Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
Gov. Jim Pillen signed an executive order in late August establishing a “Women’s Bill of Rights,” declaring a “biological definition of male and female” and detailing the differences between the sexes.
1. Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
Local doctors specializing in such care told our John Chapman in March a gender-affirming care ban for minors is a bad idea — and prejudicial.
