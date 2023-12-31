We are Local
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 political stories

By Gina Dvorak and Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the Top 6 political stories WOWT viewers watched and read in 2023.

6. In another late session, the 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill

Passed 63 days in, LB376e created a brand registration for the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

The Nebraska Legislature passed its first bill of this session Monday -- 63 days in.

5. Gov. Pillen signs permitless concealed-carry bill

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB77, a bill to allow the permitless concealed carry of firearms.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB77 into law Tuesday, allowing permitless carry to take effect by September 10.

4. EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska’s incoming gun law

With LB77′s passage, questions arose about how gun charges would be handled with the new law.

Now that LB77 is passed -- questions remain about how gun charges will be handled with the new law.

3. Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine over trans teen’s 2018 breast removal surgery

A lawsuit was filed against the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine in September, alleging negligence and lack of informed consent after a 16-year-old identifying at that time as a trans male had both breasts removed in 2018.

2. Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males

Gov. Jim Pillen signed an executive order in late August establishing a “Women’s Bill of Rights,” declaring a “biological definition of male and female” and detailing the differences between the sexes.

Nebraska lawmakers are concerned with Gov. Jim Pillen's executive order that he refers to as the "Women's Bill of Rights."

1. Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth

Local doctors specializing in such care told our John Chapman in March a gender-affirming care ban for minors is a bad idea — and prejudicial.

A Nebraska doctor spoke with 6 News on gender-affirming care.

