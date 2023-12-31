Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 First Alert Weather team coverage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 First Alert Weather Team had a lot to cover in 2023 -- its seventh year of being Certified Most Accurate by WeatheRate.
Here’s a look at the Top 6 weather stories of the year.
6. May 12 severe weather
A spring severe weather outbreak spawned several tornado warnings in the area, especially to the north and west of Omaha.
5. April 19 severe weather
A mid-April system was responsible for Tornado Warnings east of the metro -- including a reported shelf cloud near Tabor, Iowa.
4. Rusty’s 2023 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
All eyes were on the winter ahead after coming off of a couple of less than active seasons.
3. Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
The country of Iceland made preparations in November for another possible volcanic eruption, potentially affecting the famous Blue Lagoon and leading to the evacuation of a nearby town.
2. January 17-18 winter storm
Several Omaha-metro school districts shut their doors for the day as snow bore down on the area.
1. April Northern Lights appearance
A severe geomagnetic storm resulted in widespread aurora borealis, or northern lights across the United States and around the world in late April -- and the views from parts of the WOWT viewing area did not disappoint.
