Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 First Alert Weather team coverage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Here’s a look at the Top 6 weather stories of the year.

A spring severe weather outbreak spawned several tornado warnings in the area, especially to the north and west of Omaha.

A tornado was seen near Uehling on May 12, 2023

A mid-April system was responsible for Tornado Warnings east of the metro -- including a reported shelf cloud near Tabor, Iowa.

All eyes were on the winter ahead after coming off of a couple of less than active seasons.

6 News' Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord gives his full outlook on what people in the Omaha metro can expect from the weather this Winter.

The country of Iceland made preparations in November for another possible volcanic eruption, potentially affecting the famous Blue Lagoon and leading to the evacuation of a nearby town.

Several Omaha-metro school districts shut their doors for the day as snow bore down on the area.

A severe geomagnetic storm resulted in widespread aurora borealis, or northern lights across the United States and around the world in late April -- and the views from parts of the WOWT viewing area did not disappoint.

Northern Lights Sunday Night viewed from near Honey Creek, IA (David Koeller - WOWT)

