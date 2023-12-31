We are Local
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 First Alert Weather team coverage

By Gina Dvorak and Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 First Alert Weather Team had a lot to cover in 2023 -- its seventh year of being Certified Most Accurate by WeatheRate.

Here’s a look at the Top 6 weather stories of the year.

6. May 12 severe weather

A spring severe weather outbreak spawned several tornado warnings in the area, especially to the north and west of Omaha.

A tornado was seen near Uehling on May 12, 2023

5. April 19 severe weather

A mid-April system was responsible for Tornado Warnings east of the metro -- including a reported shelf cloud near Tabor, Iowa.

4. Rusty’s 2023 6 First Alert Winter Outlook

All eyes were on the winter ahead after coming off of a couple of less than active seasons.

6 News' Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord gives his full outlook on what people in the Omaha metro can expect from the weather this Winter.

3. Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption

The country of Iceland made preparations in November for another possible volcanic eruption, potentially affecting the famous Blue Lagoon and leading to the evacuation of a nearby town.

2. January 17-18 winter storm

Several Omaha-metro school districts shut their doors for the day as snow bore down on the area.

Numerous school districts have closed for Wednesday.

1. April Northern Lights appearance

A severe geomagnetic storm resulted in widespread aurora borealis, or northern lights across the United States and around the world in late April -- and the views from parts of the WOWT viewing area did not disappoint.

Northern Lights Sunday Night viewed from near Honey Creek, IA
Northern Lights Sunday Night viewed from near Honey Creek, IA(David Koeller - WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

