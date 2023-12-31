Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 crime stories
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From January’s shooting at a west Omaha Target store to the charging of an Omaha doctor in a deadly crash near UNO’s campus, here are the Top 6 crime stories WOWT viewers watched and read in 2023.
6. Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
Two Omaha Police officers were identified after a Council Bluffs man wanted on multiple warrants was shot and killed at a central Omaha storage facility in January.
5. Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Dr. Mark A. Carlson turned himself into authorities for his alleged role in a crash near the University of Nebraska-Omaha campus in September. 22-year-old Anna Bosma died in that crash.
4. Omaha bar and restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Employees from six Omaha bars, restaurants, and live music venues owned by the same LLC were awarded thousands of dollars in back wages as the result of a federal investigation.
3. Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
A body found burned in the Arizona desert in June was identified as that of an 18-year-old from Nebraska.
2. Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on three felony warrants after foot chase
A 20-year-old employee allegedly fled from the 79th and Cass store in April. She had been wanted for criminal impersonation and burglary.
1. West Omaha Target shooting
Omaha Police released a timeline of events in the January shooting at the store near 180th and West Center Road.
