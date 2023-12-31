We are Local
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 crime stories

By Gina Dvorak and Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From January’s shooting at a west Omaha Target store to the charging of an Omaha doctor in a deadly crash near UNO’s campus, here are the Top 6 crime stories WOWT viewers watched and read in 2023.

6. Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

Two Omaha Police officers were identified after a Council Bluffs man wanted on multiple warrants was shot and killed at a central Omaha storage facility in January.

An officer-involved shooting ended with one person dead Monday night

5. Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash

Dr. Mark A. Carlson turned himself into authorities for his alleged role in a crash near the University of Nebraska-Omaha campus in September. 22-year-old Anna Bosma died in that crash.

Dr. Mark A. Carlson, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Omaha earlier this month.

4. Omaha bar and restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages

Employees from six Omaha bars, restaurants, and live music venues owned by the same LLC were awarded thousands of dollars in back wages as the result of a federal investigation.

Back wages are being paid to 133 employees across six Omaha establishments after a federal investigation.

3. Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen

A body found burned in the Arizona desert in June was identified as that of an 18-year-old from Nebraska.

Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this month.

2. Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on three felony warrants after foot chase

A 20-year-old employee allegedly fled from the 79th and Cass store in April. She had been wanted for criminal impersonation and burglary.

A Hy-Vee employee was arrested by Omaha Police for several warrants after a foot chase Friday.

1. West Omaha Target shooting

Omaha Police released a timeline of events in the January shooting at the store near 180th and West Center Road.

Omaha Police has released the timeline of events in the shooting at a west Omaha Target store.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

