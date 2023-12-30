Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of December 2023
Viewers turned to 6 News in December for a southwest Omaha ambulance crash and an ‘explosion’ in a Council Bluffs neighborhood.
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for December 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha city officials say tearing down building is ‘safest option’
5. Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail
4. Nebraska volleyball takes on Texas in national championship
3. Community members express concern over new Omaha strip club
2. Mysterious explosion causes stir in Council Bluffs neighborhood
1. One driver killed in SW Omaha crash involving ambulance
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of November 2023
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Former KSNB-TV employee charged with felony
5. 4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping
4. DCSO seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
3. Teen driver dies from injuries in SW Omaha ambulance crash
2. 72-year-old killed in SW Omaha ambulance crash
1. Omaha bar-turned-strip club causing concern among neighbors
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.