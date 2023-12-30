We are Local
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of December 2023

Viewers turned to 6 News in December for a southwest Omaha ambulance crash and an ‘explosion’ in a Council Bluffs neighborhood.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for December 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha city officials say tearing down building is ‘safest option’

Omaha City Council is expected to approve the $60,000 demolition job of a privately-owned, abandoned building.

5. Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail

A woman's dog was stabbed by a complete stranger while walking on a trail in Wahoo. She and law enforcement both want to know why.

4. Nebraska volleyball takes on Texas in national championship

6 Sports was in Tampa Sunday as Texas swept Nebraska volleyball in their bid for the NCAA title.

3. Community members express concern over new Omaha strip club

A bar and grill near 180th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and residents of the surrounding neighborhood are growing frustrated.

2. Mysterious explosion causes stir in Council Bluffs neighborhood

A mysterious explosion caused a stir in a Council Bluffs neighborhood Friday night.

1. One driver killed in SW Omaha crash involving ambulance

A driver was killed in a southwest Omaha crash that involved an ambulance vehicle.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

6. Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
5. Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
4. Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest's stabbing death
3. Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
2. Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception
1. Nebraska's new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Former KSNB-TV employee charged with felony

BREAKING -- A former employee at one of our sister stations has been is charged with threatening a Nebraska woman. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/12/13/former-local4-employee-charged-with-felony/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

5. 4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping

Four siblings are dead after their vehicle was hit head-on in a wrong-way crash involving an alleged drunken...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, December 25, 2023

4. DCSO seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple

3. Teen driver dies from injuries in SW Omaha ambulance crash

#BREAKING -- A 17-year-old driver injured in the three-vehicle crash in Omaha last week involving an ambulance has died. Details:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

2. 72-year-old killed in SW Omaha ambulance crash

UPDATE -- One person was killed in a crash involving an ambulance Thursday morning in southwest Omaha near the Douglas County line. The latest: https://on.wowt6.com/41zpYyD

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, December 21, 2023

1. Omaha bar-turned-strip club causing concern among neighbors

A bar and grill near 180th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and residents of the surrounding...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, December 28, 2023
