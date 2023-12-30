We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 30

Viewers turned to 6 News this week for concerns over a new West Omaha strip club and an ambulance crash in southwest Omaha that killed two.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 30.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Platte Co. Catholic high schools merging

Holy Family in Lindsay and St. Francis in Humphrey will be closing their junior and senior high schools at the end of this school year.

5. One dead, four hurt after SW Omaha crash

One person was killed and four were injured in a crash involving an ambulance in southwest Omaha on Thursday.

4. Building to be razed at 42nd & Farnam

A building on the corner of 42nd and Farnam Street in Omaha is set to be demolished.

3. Teen driver dies days after southwest Omaha ambulance crash

The teenage driver of a pickup truck involved in an accident last week in Omaha has died.

2. Mysterious explosion causes stir in Council Bluffs neighborhood

A mysterious explosion caused a stir in a Council Bluffs neighborhood Friday night.

1. Community members express concern over new Omaha strip club

A bar and grill near 180th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and residents of the surrounding neighborhood are growing frustrated.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Two Catholic schools closing in Platte Co., to be replaced by new school
5. Plattsmouth woman dies in accident on Highway 75
4. Omaha bar-turned strip club causes concern from neighbors
3. Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
2. Teen driver dies from injuries in Omaha ambulance crash
1. Nebraska's new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha businesses weigh in on Nebraska’s minimum wage increase

Local Omaha business owners discussed how Nebraska's new minimum wage will affect their operations. Joe Harris-WOWT...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

5. Comedian Tom Smothers dies at 86

#BREAKING -- Tommy Smothers who, along with his brother, formed a groundbreaking comedy duo that made people laugh for six decades, has died. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3GW2jz0

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

4. Four siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver

Four siblings are dead after their vehicle was hit head-on in a wrong-way crash involving an alleged drunken...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, December 25, 2023

3. Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a homeless couple for suspicious activity Saturday morning. What they found...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, December 23, 2023

2. Teen driver dies from injuries in Omaha ambulance crash

#BREAKING -- A 17-year-old driver injured in the three-vehicle crash in Omaha last week involving an ambulance has died. Details:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

1. Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors

A bar and grill near 180th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and residents of the surrounding...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, December 28, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending December 22
Top 6 for week ending December 15
Top 6 for week ending December 8
Top 6 for week ending December 1
Top 6 for week ending November 24
Top 6 for week ending November 17

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont
Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
Authorities responded to a crash Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Highway 30/31 intersection in...
Livestock semi overturns in crash blocking Highway 30 in Washington County
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha

Latest News

Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 most-engaged coverage
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Clouds to start then sunshine this afternoon
Cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine returns for the afternoon...
Clouds to start then sunshine this afternoon
A new arena football team is coming to the Omaha metro.
New Council Bluffs arena football team hosts charity game for first responders