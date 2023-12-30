Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 30
Viewers turned to 6 News this week for concerns over a new West Omaha strip club and an ambulance crash in southwest Omaha that killed two.
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 30.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Platte Co. Catholic high schools merging
5. One dead, four hurt after SW Omaha crash
4. Building to be razed at 42nd & Farnam
3. Teen driver dies days after southwest Omaha ambulance crash
2. Mysterious explosion causes stir in Council Bluffs neighborhood
1. Community members express concern over new Omaha strip club
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Omaha businesses weigh in on Nebraska’s minimum wage increase
5. Comedian Tom Smothers dies at 86
4. Four siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver
3. Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
2. Teen driver dies from injuries in Omaha ambulance crash
1. Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.