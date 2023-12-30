Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to a home on 55th Plaza, just off Mormon Bridge Road, around 5:10 p.m. to investigate a possible home invasion. Officers arrived to find a female suspect exiting the residence; they entered to search for victims and found Alan Critser, 33, dead inside the home.

Alyssa Roman, 31 (Omaha Police Dept.)

Officers transported the female, 31-year-old Alyssa Roman, to Omaha Police headquarters. Roman was booked for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

