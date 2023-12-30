We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide

Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to a home on 55th Plaza, just off Mormon Bridge Road, around 5:10 p.m. to investigate a possible home invasion. Officers arrived to find a female suspect exiting the residence; they entered to search for victims and found Alan Critser, 33, dead inside the home.

Alyssa Roman, 31
Alyssa Roman, 31(Omaha Police Dept.)

Officers transported the female, 31-year-old Alyssa Roman, to Omaha Police headquarters. Roman was booked for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont
Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
Authorities responded to a crash Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Highway 30/31 intersection in...
Livestock semi overturns in crash blocking Highway 30 in Washington County
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha

Latest News

(Source: Raycom)
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 Questions of the Day
Kentrell Williams
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 ‘Knicely Done’ features
Gretna High School boys basketball coach and educator Brad Feeken has died after battling cancer.
Gretna basketball coach Brad Feeken dies after battling cancer
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of December 2023