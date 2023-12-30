New Council Bluffs arena football team hosts charity game for first repsonders

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Rampage indoor football team is making its Arena Football League debut in Rapid City April 27.

Co-owner Trevor Burdett said his team is not made up of pushovers.

“We actually have several players that have signed with us that played in the NFL,” Burdett said. “We’ve got some others that are potentially going to be in the NFL draft.”

He’s excited his team is part of the revived AFL.

“We’re definitely going to be putting together a great show on the field,” Burdett said. “We really want to be a part of this community, we want to thrive here, and we want everyone to cross that river and come over and say hi to us.”

While your first chance to see the players in regular-season action in Council Bluffs won’t be until May 11, the organization was already brought a football game to the Mid-America Center Friday night, hosting a police vs. fire charity flag football event featuring first responders from several Pottawattamie County agencies.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from it went to the First Responders Foundation, which provides programs for first responders, veterans and their families. Services include medication management, mental health services, and physical fitness programs and classes.

“We now know that added up traumatic events definitely takes a toll on the first responder and the family,” said Leah O’Brien, a therapist with the organization. “So the First Responders Foundation really helps to mitigate that stigma.”

O’Brien said the nonprofit group gets much of its funding from grants, but that events like the one Friday night are a big help.

“The money that we get from events like this, we’re able to provide these workshops and trainings to departments,” she said. “Sometimes those are grant funded, but sometimes we can foot the bill for individuals...or smaller departments who maybe don’t have that funding to put their personnel through trainings and workshops.”

Burdett said the football team wants this to be an annual event.

He said Friday night’s game raised more than $8,500 for the First Responders Foundation.

If you’re interested in buying tickets to Iowa Rampage games, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.