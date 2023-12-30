Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate accused of punching staff member in head

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said a Nebraska State Penitentiary staff member was assaulted by an inmate on Saturday.

According to NDCS, the inmate was getting out of the shower when they punched the staff member in the side of the head, knocking the staff member to the ground. Responding staff members removed the inmate from the area.

The staff member was treated at the hospital for a cheek bone fracture.

NDCS has launched an investigation into the incident. Any findings will be sent to the county attorney to determine whether the inmate will be prosecuted.

The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

