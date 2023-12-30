We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man

A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence situation. (Source: KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A mother and son’s daring escape was caught on camera this week in the St. Louis area.

Police say a 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were being held hostage by her ex-boyfriend late Wednesday night.

The pair escaped during the overnight hours and knocked on neighbor Marquitta Lewis’ door.

“He was serious. He was trying to get them,” Lewis said.

Her doorbell video camera captured the terrifying moments, showing the suspect attempting to follow the pair into Lewis’ home.

According to investigators, the 21-year-old suspect was holding the two against their will and hit the woman in front of the boy before they managed to run away.

“I’m happy I woke up to save her and her child because there is no telling what he would have done,” Lewis said. “She looked back and saw him and that’s when we ran in.”

Lewis added, “A second later, we got in the house, and he pushed the door. I’m happy I did lock it.”

Officers are still looking for the man. He has been charged with assault, kidnapping, and violating an order of protection.

“Do not deal with him again because he’s not playing. I really do believe he’ll do something to her,” said neighbor Atoria Jones-Johnson.

The mother and her son are currently safe.

Organizations like Safe Connections are looking to put a stop to domestic violence and help survivors find a way out.

“Pay attention to the red flags. Pay attention to the different signs, different things that are happening with that individual,” said Cynthia Danley, executive director at Safe Connections.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont
Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
Authorities responded to a crash Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Highway 30/31 intersection in...
Livestock semi overturns in crash blocking Highway 30 in Washington County
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha

Latest News

Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from his family.
Florida man accused of attempting to kidnap a child at Walmart
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of December 2023
Airport workers spotted Sai in the parking garage and captured him.
Cat back home after sneakily tagging along in car for vacation, getting lost at airport