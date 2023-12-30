We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Gretna basketball coach Brad Feeken dies after battling cancer

Gretna High School boys basketball coach and educator Brad Feeken has died after battling cancer.
Gretna High School boys basketball coach and educator Brad Feeken has died after battling cancer.(Pexels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna High School boys basketball coach and educator Brad Feeken has died after battling cancer. Gretna Public Schools confirmed the news Saturday afternoon. He was 48.

Feeken served as head coach of the Gretna High boys basketball team for two decades. During that time, his team qualified for the state tournament 11 times, winning the title in 2016 and 2017.

“Coach Feeken had an extraordinary ability to connect with every student who crossed his path,” Superintendent Travis Lightle said. “His ability to create positive relationships with children was always felt beyond his content matter or the gymnasium.”

The district says details regarding services for Feeken will be shared at a later time. Counseling and support services will be available to students and those that need them.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont
Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
Authorities responded to a crash Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Highway 30/31 intersection in...
Livestock semi overturns in crash blocking Highway 30 in Washington County
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha

Latest News

(Source: Raycom)
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 Questions of the Day
Kentrell Williams
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 ‘Knicely Done’ features
Omaha Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a Friday evening homicide.
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday night homicide
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of December 2023