Gretna basketball coach Brad Feeken dies after battling cancer

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna High School boys basketball coach and educator Brad Feeken has died after battling cancer. Gretna Public Schools confirmed the news Saturday afternoon. He was 48.

Feeken served as head coach of the Gretna High boys basketball team for two decades. During that time, his team qualified for the state tournament 11 times, winning the title in 2016 and 2017.

“Coach Feeken had an extraordinary ability to connect with every student who crossed his path,” Superintendent Travis Lightle said. “His ability to create positive relationships with children was always felt beyond his content matter or the gymnasium.”

The district says details regarding services for Feeken will be shared at a later time. Counseling and support services will be available to students and those that need them.

