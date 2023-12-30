Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: AM fog and clouds ahead of Saturday PM sunshine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds increase overnight with patchy but dense fog possible by early Saturday morning. Visibility will be as low as 1/4-1/8 of a mile in spots through 8AM before the fog begins to clear.

Saturday AM fog (wowt)

After the cloudy start in the 20s we’ll climb near 40 by Saturday, this will be the most pleasant day of the weekend with cold air set to arrive for New Years Eve. The cold front moves in Saturday evening so plan for a quick drop in nighttime temperatures and breezier winds as well.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Sunday will be our coldest day with a high in the low 30s. Plan to dress warm for any NYE plans, temperatures will be close to the teens by midnight and a breeze will make it feel cooler through the day.

Sunday highs (wowt)

NYE forecast (wowt)

The coldest air heads out after Monday with highs near of just above seasonal for the rest of the 10 day outlook.

10 day forecast (wowt)

