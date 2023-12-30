David’s Morning Forecast - Clouds to start then sunshine this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quiet and relatively mild day is in store for the area as we start to close out the month of December. A round of clouds will move in this morning, so we will have some gray skies to start the day. However, those clouds will not be sticking around all day long, and should be thinning out by late morning to around lunch time. Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon helping to get in a little more melting of the snow still left on the ground across the area. Temperatures should come in above average, topping out around 40 to 42 degrees for the metro area, a little chiller as you head north of I-80 where highs will be in the 30s. A northwest breeze of 10 to 15mph will stick with us for most of the day.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Another push of colder air will arrive tonight, along with an increase in cloud cover. Northwest winds of 10 to 20mph will start to drop temperatures right after sunset, with readings back into the 20s by 10pm. Thick cloud cover pushes in by Midnight, but a couple of isolated flurries not out of the question. No impact from any snow is expected. Temperatures should settle in the mid-20s by Sunday morning, though wind chill will likely be in the upper teens.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The clouds remain thick for most of Sunday, making it very difficult to warm up. Once again, a few flurries are possible, but no impacts are expected. Just cloudy, breezy, and chilly for most of the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s through early afternoon, with afternoon highs only topping out around 30 degrees in the metro, with upper 20s north of I-80. Winds will relax a bit by Sunday evening, but the breeze likely continues at 10 to 15mph. Temperatures drop back into the 20s for Sunday evening, so it will be quite chilly for anyone out celebrating New Year’s Eve! Expect temperatures to be around 25 degrees as we ring in the new year with wind chills in the upper teens.

New Year's Eve Forecast (WOWT)

The colder conditions don’t stick around all that long, sunny skies return by Monday along with temperatures pushing back into the mid and upper 30s for Monday afternoon. That will push readings back above average for the start of the new year, and kick off another stretch of dry and mild conditions. You’ll still want a jacket for the week ahead, but temperatures will be at least 5 to 10 degrees above average just about every day. Highs on Tuesday top out near 40 degrees, with upper 30s Wednesday through Friday. The next push of frigid winter air looks to potentially arrive just beyond the end of the our current 10 day forecast.

