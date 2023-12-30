David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy and cold for New Year’s Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies this afternoon helped temperatures to warm into the low 40s around the metro, melting off more of the remaining snow cover. Clouds will begin to move back into the metro by around 6pm as temperatures fall off into the mid and lower 30s. The clouds will thicken up across the entire area through the evening hours, and a flurry or two can’t be ruled out though no impacts are expected. Temperatures should level off in the upper 20s by 10pm, but a stiff northwest breeze at 10 to 20mph will keep wind chills in the teens. Thanks to the clouds, overnight lows will only fall a few more degrees into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

This Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

The cloudy and chilly conditions will be a feature for most of Sunday. After starting off in the mid-20s, temperatures will struggle to warm much at all thanks to the clouds and the steady north wind still coming in at 10 to 20mph for most of the day. A few flurries are possible, but again little to no impact is expected. We should be able to sneak up to around 30 degrees, but wind chills will remain in the teens and low 20s for most of the day, so it will not be the greatest day to spend outside.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Winds should relax a little bit by Sunday evening, but the clouds will be sticking around. Temperatures will settle back into the mid and upper 20s for the evening hours, likely falling to around 27 or by the evening hours with winds chills in the upper teens to low 20s. As we ring in the new year at Midnight, we should be sitting in the mid-20s with a light north breeze. Not the coldest New Year’s Eve we’ve had, but certainly chilly!

New Year's Eve Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will hang around into Monday morning, but a little more sunshine returns to the forecast by Monday afternoon along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs should reach the mid to upper 30s on Monday, and we’ll push closer to 40 degrees by Tuesday. The upcoming week will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and highs generally in the mid to upper 30s, which is actually above average for the start of January. The next storm system to watch doesn’t show up until the end of the 10 day forecast, a week from Monday at this point. That could open the door to a stormier pattern for the middle of January with more snow chances and colder air.

High temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.