Best of WOWT 2023: Top Mike McKnight 6 On Your Side reports
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From a no-show photographer to Husker fans fighting for refunds after a so-called “gameday experience” turned out to be anything but -- viewers turned to our Mike McKnight to investigate and advocate in 2023.
Here are our Top 6 6 On Your Side reports of the year.
6. Authorities search for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
56-year-old Patrick Weber’s body was found in a ditch near 66th and Rainwood Road in March -- but his car had been spotted parked near a Bellevue school. Weber’s was one of two bodies, along with the remains of a third, discovered along Rainwood over seven months’ time; authorities said the cases were not connected.
5. Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
An Omaha photographer frustrated her customers with cancellations as late as three hours before some weddings.
4. Sarpy Co. body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene
An employee with a company that assists authorities in transporting dead bodies was arrested -- and fired -- in October after allegedly tampering with one such scene.
3. Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazard
A Council Bluffs homeowner contacted 6 On Your Side in June after a contractor-built pool deck received a shocking code inspection. The deck was less than a year old.
2. Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86K paid
An Omaha family was left with an unbuilt pool over Memorial Day weekend at their west Omaha home and filed a lawsuit against a Valley contractor who has since been charged with theft by deception.
1. Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
Several Husker fans were in for a surprise when the $2,000 they paid toward the “Nebraska GameDay Experience” turned out to be a money grab -- as did some of the charities the company behind the deal claimed the proceeds would benefit.
