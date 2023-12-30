Best of WOWT 2023: Top Mike McKnight 6 On Your Side reports

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From a no-show photographer to Husker fans fighting for refunds after a so-called “gameday experience” turned out to be anything but -- viewers turned to our Mike McKnight to investigate and advocate in 2023.

Here are our Top 6 6 On Your Side reports of the year.

56-year-old Patrick Weber’s body was found in a ditch near 66th and Rainwood Road in March -- but his car had been spotted parked near a Bellevue school. Weber’s was one of two bodies, along with the remains of a third, discovered along Rainwood over seven months’ time; authorities said the cases were not connected.

An Omaha photographer frustrated her customers with cancellations as late as three hours before some weddings.

An employee with a company that assists authorities in transporting dead bodies was arrested -- and fired -- in October after allegedly tampering with one such scene.

A Council Bluffs homeowner contacted 6 On Your Side in June after a contractor-built pool deck received a shocking code inspection. The deck was less than a year old.

An Omaha family was left with an unbuilt pool over Memorial Day weekend at their west Omaha home and filed a lawsuit against a Valley contractor who has since been charged with theft by deception.

Several Husker fans were in for a surprise when the $2,000 they paid toward the “Nebraska GameDay Experience” turned out to be a money grab -- as did some of the charities the company behind the deal claimed the proceeds would benefit.

