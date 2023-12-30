We are Local
Best of WOWT 2023: Top Mike McKnight 6 On Your Side reports

By Zane Culjat and Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From a no-show photographer to Husker fans fighting for refunds after a so-called “gameday experience” turned out to be anything but -- viewers turned to our Mike McKnight to investigate and advocate in 2023.

Here are our Top 6 6 On Your Side reports of the year.

6. Authorities search for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha

56-year-old Patrick Weber’s body was found in a ditch near 66th and Rainwood Road in March -- but his car had been spotted parked near a Bellevue school. Weber’s was one of two bodies, along with the remains of a third, discovered along Rainwood over seven months’ time; authorities said the cases were not connected.

Douglas County authorities released new information on the remains and a body found along Rainwood Road this week.

5. Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer

An Omaha photographer frustrated her customers with cancellations as late as three hours before some weddings.

An Omaha photographer has frustrated her customers with cancellations as late as three hours before some weddings.

4. Sarpy Co. body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene

An employee with a company that assists authorities in transporting dead bodies was arrested -- and fired -- in October after allegedly tampering with one such scene.

3. Safety inspection finds Council Bluffs homeowner’s nearly new pool deck a hazard

A Council Bluffs homeowner contacted 6 On Your Side in June after a contractor-built pool deck received a shocking code inspection. The deck was less than a year old.

While many families are planning get-togethers for the Fourth of July, an Iowa homeowner is being warned about letting too many people on her pool deck.

2. Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86K paid

An Omaha family was left with an unbuilt pool over Memorial Day weekend at their west Omaha home and filed a lawsuit against a Valley contractor who has since been charged with theft by deception.

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the contractor.

1. Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience

Several Husker fans were in for a surprise when the $2,000 they paid toward the “Nebraska GameDay Experience” turned out to be a money grab -- as did some of the charities the company behind the deal claimed the proceeds would benefit.

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.

