Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 Questions of the Day

Here are the poll questions you most responded to in 2023, and their corresponding coverage:

6. What do you think about the Chinese balloon moving across the U.S.?

1,799 said it’s spy surveillance. 118 said it’s a weather balloon. 147 said it’s an experiment gone wrong. 174 said it’s a conspiracy.

5. Are you excited about the Omaha streetcar?

358 said “Yay for public transportation!” 205 said they’re not sure yet. 61 said it’s growing on them. 1,706 said they won’t use it and/or that it’s a waste of money.

4. Are you watching President Biden’s State of the Union address?

1,377 said yes. 1,790 said no.

3. Do you think abortion should be banned in Nebraska?

2,057 said yes. 1,154 said no.

2. Do you think State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh should end her filibuster?

1,619 said yes. 2,079 said no.

1. Do you think former President Trump committed a federal crime?

2,475 said yes. 2,438 said no.

