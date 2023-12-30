Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 most-engaged coverage
From an infant’s tragic heat-related death to passport anxiety, from the Target shooting to a surprise celebrity performance at an Omaha corrections facility, our viewers a lot to talk about this year.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you found out in a social media post or got a heads-up link from a friend, our biggest talkers this year ranged from heartwarming to absolutely heartbreaking.
Here are our most-engaged stories of 2023:
6. ‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
One-year-old Ra’Miyah Worthington died in August after police say she was left in a hot car at an Omaha daycare. “I’m not comprehending how this could have even possibly happened,” her father, Rianna Worthington, told 6 News.
5. Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
In a lawsuit filed against Hudson Hardscapes, one couple allege repeated delays on the project and not all were weather-related. The Better Business Bureau gives the business an F rating; the contractor claims it’s due to a couple of reviews — the BBB calls them customer complaints — over seven years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
While on his “Backroad Baptism” tour this summer, country rock music rapper Jelly Roll made a special appearance at the Douglas County Criminal Justice Center on Jackson Street, making a point to surprise local fans who aren’t likely to make it to his concerts.
3. Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
One Husker fan paid $2,000 as part of a private promotion, expecting to watch the Minnesota game in a suite with his three out-of-state friends. But the perks weren’t delivered — and neither were the refunds.
2. Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Nearly a year ago, a gunman walked into a Target store in west Omaha, terrifying shoppers. Many witnesses told 6 News the scene could have been far more deadly.
1. Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
In March, anxiety was growing among people who are planning to travel overseas in the summer as travel experts warned that passports were taking longer to get back due to a spike in demand.
