Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 most-engaged coverage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you found out in a social media post or got a heads-up link from a friend, our biggest talkers this year ranged from heartwarming to absolutely heartbreaking.

Here are our most-engaged stories of 2023:

One-year-old Ra’Miyah Worthington died in August after police say she was left in a hot car at an Omaha daycare. “I’m not comprehending how this could have even possibly happened,” her father, Rianna Worthington, told 6 News.

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle Monday. She later died at the hospital.

In a lawsuit filed against Hudson Hardscapes, one couple allege repeated delays on the project and not all were weather-related. The Better Business Bureau gives the business an F rating; the contractor claims it’s due to a couple of reviews — the BBB calls them customer complaints — over seven years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the contractor.

While on his “Backroad Baptism” tour this summer, country rock music rapper Jelly Roll made a special appearance at the Douglas County Criminal Justice Center on Jackson Street, making a point to surprise local fans who aren’t likely to make it to his concerts.

Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release program participants in Omaha, sharing stories and singing some of his hits. He and his band are on tour and performed at CHI Health Center arena that night. (Douglas County Communications)

One Husker fan paid $2,000 as part of a private promotion, expecting to watch the Minnesota game in a suite with his three out-of-state friends. But the perks weren’t delivered — and neither were the refunds.

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.

Nearly a year ago, a gunman walked into a Target store in west Omaha, terrifying shoppers. Many witnesses told 6 News the scene could have been far more deadly.

Omaha Police released the official timeline of events in the Target shooting.

In March, anxiety was growing among people who are planning to travel overseas in the summer as travel experts warned that passports were taking longer to get back due to a spike in demand.

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.