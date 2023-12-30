Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 ‘Knicely Done’ features
John Knicely got to know many interesting people this year, from the ultimate tailgater to a star graduate, a one-handed boy learning to play violin, and more.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News Anchor John Knicely tells the stories of the people who make Omaha a community — and an interesting one at that.
Here are the Top 6 “Knicely Done” features from 2023:
6. Oboes, economics, foreign languages and track spikes
Dele and Arike Davies learned early on that their daughter Lademi was precocious. Lademi took advantage of her opportunities, and she wasn’t afraid to try something new. She graduated from Westside this year as valedictorian.
5. Kentrell’s gift, with strings attached
Kentrell Amerson learned to play the violin, and will continue to do so, with the help of the Omaha Conservatory of Music, biomechanics, and a local luthier.
4. King of the tailgate road
Dave Ulferts may not be compulsive, but he did come home with a surprise purchase about three years ago: an old, neglected RV that was plastered with Nebraska decals on the outside.
3. Broken, mended and brimming with life
In 2017, Taylor Foster had just finished his first year as youth pastor at Lifegate Church when he fell approximately 50 feet from the fourth floor of a resort in Cancun, Mexico, while on vacation with his wife. The rehab was intense, with his right femur broken in two places, two broken vertebrae, a break in his pelvis, and a broken bone in his sacrum.
2. Jack and Jack kickin’ it in Los Angeles, 10 years later
It’s been about ten years since best friends Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky, fresh out of Omaha’s Westside High School, packed their suitcases and headed for Los Angeles. It was an ambitious move for the talented duo, who have been best friends since kindergarten.
1. Omaha’s Show Wagon rolls again with new look & name
The long tradition of the Show Wagon in Omaha dates back to 1951 when it was first introduced to the Omaha-metro area. The traveling stage was designed to give young singers, dancers and other performers a chance to showcase their talent in their own neighborhoods.
