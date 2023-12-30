We are Local
Best of WOWT 2023: Top 6 ‘Knicely Done’ features

John Knicely got to know many interesting people this year, from the ultimate tailgater to a star graduate, a one-handed boy learning to play violin, and more.
By John Knicely and Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News Anchor John Knicely tells the stories of the people who make Omaha a community — and an interesting one at that.

Here are the Top 6 “Knicely Done” features from 2023:

6. Oboes, economics, foreign languages and track spikes

Dele and Arike Davies learned early on that their daughter Lademi was precocious. Lademi took advantage of her opportunities, and she wasn’t afraid to try something new. She graduated from Westside this year as valedictorian.

Omaha's Lademi Davies is taking all of her talents to the University of Texas this Fall.

5. Kentrell’s gift, with strings attached

Kentrell Amerson learned to play the violin, and will continue to do so, with the help of the Omaha Conservatory of Music, biomechanics, and a local luthier.

Kentrell Amerson learned to play the violin, and will continue to do so, with the help of the Omaha Conservatory, biomechanics, and a local luthier.

4. King of the tailgate road

Dave Ulferts may not be compulsive, but he did come home with a surprise purchase about three years ago: an old, neglected RV that was plastered with Nebraska decals on the outside.

A College World Series tailgater and his vehicle of choice has gathered quite the impression.

3. Broken, mended and brimming with life

In 2017, Taylor Foster had just finished his first year as youth pastor at Lifegate Church when he fell approximately 50 feet from the fourth floor of a resort in Cancun, Mexico, while on vacation with his wife. The rehab was intense, with his right femur broken in two places, two broken vertebrae, a break in his pelvis, and a broken bone in his sacrum.

Taylor Foster is a youth pastor in Omaha. He uses the story of his near-death accident while on vacation years ago to inspire young people across the metro.

2. Jack and Jack kickin’ it in Los Angeles, 10 years later

It’s been about ten years since best friends Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky, fresh out of Omaha’s Westside High School, packed their suitcases and headed for Los Angeles. It was an ambitious move for the talented duo, who have been best friends since kindergarten.

Knicely Done: Jack and Jack, 10 years later

1. Omaha’s Show Wagon rolls again with new look & name

The long tradition of the Show Wagon in Omaha dates back to 1951 when it was first introduced to the Omaha-metro area. The traveling stage was designed to give young singers, dancers and other performers a chance to showcase their talent in their own neighborhoods.

The Omaha Show Wagon is back with a new look and a new name: the Omaha Mobile Stage.

