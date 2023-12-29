We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party

Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARISBURG, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia woman got herself her own Christmas bonus thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

Kayla Murray won $125,000 while playing in the Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Cash 20X Game.

Murray said she won while she was taking her sister to a Christmas party.

According to Murray, her sister needed to get some things for the party, so they stopped at a Food Lion on North Main Street in the Pearisburg area.

Murray purchased and scratched the ticket while at the store that revealed the game’s top prize.

“I dropped the ticket!” Murray shared with lottery officials.

Murray said she intends to pay bills with her winnings while possibly taking a cruise.

The Holiday Cash 20X game features prizes ranging from $5 up to $125,000.

Lottery officials said the chances of winning the game’s top prize are 1 in 342,720.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha
The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Jackman E-Cigs in Omaha was broken into and stolen from on Christmas Day.
Omaha small business owner gets Christmas spoiled by robbery

Latest News

.
Omaha man accused of killing brother heading to district court
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
Fireworks back on sale in Council Bluffs for New Year’s Eve