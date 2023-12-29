Two key factors drove Omaha real estate market in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From homes in the desirable Dundee neighborhood to others in the Westside School District to the Pepperwood subdivision out west, there are houses for sale in Omaha as the year comes to an end — just not plenty of them.

The Omaha Area Board of Realtors told 6 News that existing home sales in 2023 are down by 16.8%; that the average sale price is about $326,000; and there are currently 1,600 houses on the market in the Omaha region.

“Sixteen-hundred homes on the market for a big city like we have, and our surrounding area, is very low,” Board President Denise Poppen said. “We’d like to see more than that. I think 2023 was a tough year. There were still home sales happening, but it was down.”

Nationally, the number of existing homes sold is down 7 percent compared to 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Both nationally and locally here in Omaha, experts say two specific factors are driving the real estate market. No. 1: unattractive mortgage rates that hover around 7 percent for a 30-year fixed. No. 2: the lack of supply of available houses.

“It’s a seller’s market. It has been for several years. That is driven from the lack of inventory,” Poppen said. “So, with less houses on the market, we see buyers trying to fight over those houses. We’d like to see more homes so that buyers have more to choose from.”

As for what to expect for the start of 2024? Poppen believes the key will be mortgage rates dropping, and that might lead to a ripple effect of additional inventory.

Right now, the average time a home is on the market in Omaha is eight to 11 days.

