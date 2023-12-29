Renovations begin on Omaha’s historic Fred Astaire house

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Work is underway on the legendary Fred Astaire house.

It’s a home in South Omaha that once belonged to the famous star, well known for his dancing on stage and on screen during the golden age of Hollywood.

As the music grew dim from the house over the years, Omaha City Councilman and president of the historic landmark, Ron Hug, paid attention to the home and decided to renovate it.

“Our electrical contractor is here today to start putting in the new electrical service,” Hug said. “This is just the beginning of the renovations effort that we’ve been working towards two years.”

The restoration efforts on Friday focused on adding electrical outlets and switches inside the home, but in the style of the 20th century.

Once it opens to the public it will be a space to gather and celebrate Astaire’s life.

“There’s a lot of measuring a lot of measuring twice and three times and make sure I’m in the correct position I’m supposed to be in,” said Jason Trowbridge, who is in charge of the electrical work at the house.

Trowbridge told 6 News powering the home is a challenge because of how old it is, but with the right tools, he assured us, he’s making it happen.

“I hope the city really likes the work we’re putting into it,” Trowbridge said.

After the electrical work is done, Hug is planning to renovate the house’s other major systems like pluming and air conditioning.

He expects for this to all take some time, but all the work is to preserve the memory of the golden-era Hollywood star.

“I’m very excited because it was a long hard road to get where we’re at [on Friday],” Hug said. “There is an equal longer harder road ahead of us, but at least we’ve taken that first step and started repairs.”

Hug is hoping all renovations for the Astaire house will be complete next year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.