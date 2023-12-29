We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Pillen doubles down on Nebraska’s decision to opt out of $18 million in EBT funds

Nebraska Appleseed submitted thousands of signatures to the governor asking him to reconsider his decision about the supplemental summer nutrition progam.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen opted out of the summer EBT program.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen isn’t swayed by thousands of signatures and is holding firm to the decision to refuse $18 million in Summer EBT funds.

The affirmation came hours after Nebraska Appleseed submitted an informal petition to the governor urging him to reconsider applying for the USDA’s Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer funds. They said the petition contained 6,144 signatures — 600 of them from people would be directly impacted by the program — from 230 communities.

“Today is the last working day before the USDA deadline to ‘express interest’ in moving forward with the program,” the nonprofit’s release notes.

On behalf of Nebraskans across the state, Nebraska Appleseed today submitted our petition to Governor Pillen urging him...

Posted by Nebraska Appleseed on Friday, December 29, 2023

Nebraska officials have until Jan. 1 to opt into the supplemental USDA program, which would provide 150,000 children with a $120 to spend on groceries in the summer months — a total of about $18 million in federal aid — at a state cost of $300,000 annually.

Pillen’s office said last week that the governor is committed to “restoring state government to its pre-pandemic posture.”

With the deadline approaching, 6 News inquired with Pillen’s office on Friday to see whether anything had changed amid efforts to convice the state to accept the federal funds. But the governor remained adamant that it’s time to end Nebraska’s pandemic-era benefits.

“COVID-19 is over and Nebraska taxpayers expect that pandemic-era government relief programs will end, too,” Pillen said in an emailed statement. “To be clear, this does not mean that hungry kids will lose access to summer nutrition programs. Nebraska continues to participate in the existing USDA Summer Food Services Program (SFSB), which best ensures access to nutritious food options and protective services to children who are in need.”

Last week, 15 state senators sent a letter to the state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday asking for DHHS to reconsider applying for summer electronic benefit Summer EBT. The department had reportedly told the Legislative Fiscal Office on Monday that Nebraska would not be applying for it.

The Summer EBT program was supposed to be a temporary emergency program, but “has now become a permanent federal government public welfare program, which also requres that states assume some of the administrative costs,” last week’s email from Pillen’s office states.

Read the governor’s full response

“COVID-19 is over and Nebraska taxpayers expect that pandemic-era government relief programs will end too.

To be clear, this does not mean that hungry kids will lose access to summer nutrition programs. Nebraska continues to participate in the existing USDA Summer Food Services Program (SFSB), which best ensures access to nutritious food options and protective services to children who are in need.

Those added benefits are simply not available through the enhanced S-EBT program. Children who are fed on-site by trained program providers are ensured healthy meals and snacks, as well as access to educational and enrichment activities.

The on-site aspect of SFSB also allows providers to spot more serious issues like malnutrition, neglect and abuse – which are often missed when children are out of school during the summer months.”

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Get the latest breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha
The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Jackman E-Cigs in Omaha was broken into and stolen from on Christmas Day.
Omaha small business owner gets Christmas spoiled by robbery

Latest News

Authorities responded to a crash Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Highway 30/31 intersection in...
Livestock semi overturns in crash blocking Highway 30 in Washington County
Holy Family in Lindsay and St. Francis in Humphrey will be closing their junior and senior...
Platte County communities raise concerns about merging their Catholic schools
Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont
911 dispatcher
Nebraska PSC holds first hearing on 911 outages