Pillen doubles down on Nebraska’s decision to opt out of $18 million in EBT funds

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen isn’t swayed by thousands of signatures and is holding firm to the decision to refuse $18 million in Summer EBT funds.

The affirmation came hours after Nebraska Appleseed submitted an informal petition to the governor urging him to reconsider applying for the USDA’s Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer funds. They said the petition contained 6,144 signatures — 600 of them from people would be directly impacted by the program — from 230 communities.

“Today is the last working day before the USDA deadline to ‘express interest’ in moving forward with the program,” the nonprofit’s release notes.

Nebraska officials have until Jan. 1 to opt into the supplemental USDA program, which would provide 150,000 children with a $120 to spend on groceries in the summer months — a total of about $18 million in federal aid — at a state cost of $300,000 annually.

Pillen’s office said last week that the governor is committed to “restoring state government to its pre-pandemic posture.”

With the deadline approaching, 6 News inquired with Pillen’s office on Friday to see whether anything had changed amid efforts to convice the state to accept the federal funds. But the governor remained adamant that it’s time to end Nebraska’s pandemic-era benefits.

“COVID-19 is over and Nebraska taxpayers expect that pandemic-era government relief programs will end, too,” Pillen said in an emailed statement. “To be clear, this does not mean that hungry kids will lose access to summer nutrition programs. Nebraska continues to participate in the existing USDA Summer Food Services Program (SFSB), which best ensures access to nutritious food options and protective services to children who are in need.”

Last week, 15 state senators sent a letter to the state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday asking for DHHS to reconsider applying for summer electronic benefit Summer EBT. The department had reportedly told the Legislative Fiscal Office on Monday that Nebraska would not be applying for it.

The Summer EBT program was supposed to be a temporary emergency program, but “has now become a permanent federal government public welfare program, which also requres that states assume some of the administrative costs,” last week’s email from Pillen’s office states.

