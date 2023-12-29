Omaha man accused of killing brother heading to district court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of killing his brother is going to trial.

In a preliminary hearing Friday, Mark A. McDaniel, 60, was sent to district court where he’ll face manslaughter and weapons charges.

Mark A. McDaniel, 60 (Omaha Police)

He was arrested last month after his brother, 69-year-old James McDaniel, was found dead in a north Omaha home near 47th Avenue and Pratt Street.

Omaha Police reported seeing evidence of an altercation between the two men, including blood, outside and inside the home. Police also found a weapon.

