We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha man accused of killing brother heading to district court

The Omaha manslaughter case for Mark McDaniel will go to district court.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of killing his brother is going to trial.

In a preliminary hearing Friday, Mark A. McDaniel, 60, was sent to district court where he’ll face manslaughter and weapons charges.

Mark A. McDaniel, 60
Mark A. McDaniel, 60(Omaha Police)

He was arrested last month after his brother, 69-year-old James McDaniel, was found dead in a north Omaha home near 47th Avenue and Pratt Street.

Omaha Police reported seeing evidence of an altercation between the two men, including blood, outside and inside the home. Police also found a weapon.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha
The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Jackman E-Cigs in Omaha was broken into and stolen from on Christmas Day.
Omaha small business owner gets Christmas spoiled by robbery

Latest News

Fireworks back on sale in Council Bluffs for New Year’s Eve
Nebraska panel puts Pillen’s return-to-office order on hold
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
Pillen doubles down on Nebraska’s decision to opt out of $18 million in EBT funds
The Omaha manslaughter case for Mark McDaniel will go to district court.
Omaha man accused of manslaughter heading to district court
Members of the Lindsay and Humphrey communities are fighting the merger of the Catholic...
Communities fighting merger of Platte County Catholic schools