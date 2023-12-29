Omaha Kwanzaa celebrations seek to highlight Black heritage and culture

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black heritage and culture is the center of Kwanzaa. The holiday, founded in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, has been celebrated in Omaha since 1969.

“The commercialism of Christmas was not anything beneficial to our community, so we wanted to have our own celebration,” said Vickey Parks.

Parks teaches people the history of Kwanzaa. It’s something Shomari Huggins remembers being part of as a child.

“We would read books. We would have discussions as a family about Black culture. We would create gifts and do a gift exchange,” Huggins said.

Now as an adult, he’s keeping the tradition going.

“Kwanzaa the language is based in Swahili, which is a pan-African language. I want my child to know that there’s something for them,” Huggins said.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert recently signed a proclamation deeming Dec. 26-Jan.1 as Kwanzaa Week in the city.

“Every day has a designated principle,” said Huggins.

Those principles are Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work), Ujaamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

On day one the black candle is lit on the Kinara, symbolizing unity. That’s the day Black Men Untied hosted their unity program.

“Typically, when we do Kwanzaa programs we educate people about the principles,” said Parks.

Huggins builds on the unity principle by making sure people know where and how to celebrate Kwanzaa.

He created the “One Kwanzaa” calendar to make it happen.

“We wanted to make sure that people had a central location where they can come look and say “I’m off work today and I want my child to have some cultural enrichment that they can’t really find anywhere else.”

To view the One Kwanzaa calendar, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.