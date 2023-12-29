Omaha hotel owners settle federal discrimination lawsuit for $100,000

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owners and operators of a downtown hotel have agreed to pay a settlement in a disability discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of a former general manager there.

Parent company Anant will pay $100,000 to settle the lawsuit filed after a series of events starting in the fall of 2019. At that time, the general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in downtown Omaha had told his direct supervisor, Anant’s vice president of operations, that he would have to miss work because he was being admitted to the hospital for depression.

According to last year’s release announcing the lawsuit, he said he had been “experiencing depressive symptoms including anger, frustration, and thoughts of self-harm without any apparent trigger.”

Two days later, he was fired.

“His supervisor told him he was fired because the company was afraid he might hurt other people,” according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

After attempting to settle the matter outside the courts, the EEOC filed a lawsuit in 2022 against Anant on his behalf, saying his dismissal violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. They said there was no attempt to assess the GM’s ability to adequately perform his job duties or whether reasonable accommodations could be made, and that they instead “fired him based on fears and stereotypes regarding his disability,” namely depression.

“Before an employer can fire an employee based on their disability, including a mental health disability, it must have objective evidence the employee would be unable to perform their job or would create a significant safety risk even with a reasonable accommodation,” said Andrea G. Baran, regional attorney for the EEOC’s St. Louis District Office. “Employers cannot rely on myths or stereotypes about mental health conditions when deciding whether an individual with a mental health disability, such as depression, can perform their job or poses a safety risk.”

As a result of the lawsuit, Anant must also adopt policies and procedures to ensure ADA compliance and make sure all employees are adequately trained on those policies. It also requires that Anant’s owners, general managers, and human resources personnel receive additional recurring ADA training. The company will also have to regularly inform the EEOC about any employees who are fired after requesting an accommodation or leave to manage a disability.

“Workers with mental health conditions, such as depression, may face discrimination in the workplace due to stigma or misunderstandings about mental health disorders,” said David Davis, acting director of the EEOC’s St. Louis District Office. “The ADA prohibits such discrimination and may require an employer to provide a reasonable accommodation to an employee with a mental health disability.”

Anant is comprised of Anant Enterprises LLC, Anant Operations Inc., and Farnam Lodging LLC. The company owns and operates four hotel properties in Omaha, five in Lincoln, one in McCook, and one in Topeka, Kan.; two Omaha apartment buildings; and Burger Theory in downtown Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.