Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Fine Irishmen Bar and Grill near 180th and Q streets is no longer a bar and grill.

It’s a strip club, called Club 180.

“It’s concerning, it’s not a good look, not a good fit, not a good place for a strip club,” Councilmember Don Rowe, who represents the Millard area, told 6 News Thursday.

The councilmember is concerned about the new business.

“I mean think about it, there’s a high school across the street, Montessori school down the block, there’s a Walgreens and Goodwill, it’s just not a good fit for that neighborhood.”

Rowe found out about the shift in the business in the space in late October. He says he drove by the business and realized work was being done inside, and called the city to see if the business owners pulled the proper permits needed for doing the work.

The city told him no permits had been pulled.

Other business owners near the new strip club are concerned too, as are neighbors in the area.

“When Two Fine Irishmen would have music playing, I would lay in my bed and hear every beat of the music and could sing along with all of the songs perfectly,” said Jennie McLaughlin.

Thursday night, Rowe and two Omaha city attorneys met with community members at the Millard library branch to listen to their concerns, answer some questions, and let them know what the city can and can’t do.

“The Supreme Court said that this type of entertainment, this type of dancing, erotic dancing, is covered under the First Amendment as a form of expression,” said city attorney Matt Kuhse.

While it’s confirmed that the tenants were doing work inside the building without requesting proper permits, city officials compared it to running red lights; it happens so much across the metro that it simply can’t be enforced every single time.

The city can’t just walk in and shut the business down.

“There can be no impression that the city is treating this business, because of the nature of the business differently than we would treat a dental office or your own home if you put up a shed in your backyard without permission,” Kuhse said.

A question raised by concerned neighbors and business owners is about alcohol in the new club.

While Club 180 doesn’t have a liquor license, they also don’t need one.

Omaha’s legal department says that even though it’s branded as ‘BYOB,’ it can be argued that the business’s sole purpose is not for alcohol consumption, which is what a liquor license would be needed for.

Another major concern for nearby neighbors is the fact that 18-year-olds are allowed inside the business.

“I have kids that range from 18 to 25, boys and girls, and I don’t know how you can enforce to keep the 18-year-olds from not drinking something a 21-year-old brings in on BYOB,” McLaughlin tells 6 News.

Essentially, nothing can be done unless there’s proof that the business is breaking laws, which right now, there isn’t any.

Any legal action lies solely with the landlord. 6 News has been told an eviction notice from the landlord is making its way through the courts.

“How would you feel if you lived in the neighborhood? We have enormous tax rates because we have acreages, and we bought those houses because of the acreages, because of the location of it, and it’s not a typical neighborhood,” McLaughlin said.

