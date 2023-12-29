We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

New Iowa bill proposes making harsher penalties for swatting calls

The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The...
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill being proposed in the Iowa legislature hopes to increase the penalties for swatting calls and decrease the number of incidents in the future.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety submitted a letter to legislatures saying that the state had seen a “significant uptick” in calls falsely reporting threat-to-life emergencies, including bomb threats and school shootings.

In 2021, the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center documented 4 swatting incidents. Just a year later, they documented 39.

The Iowa DPS says that they want to increase the penalty from a serious misdemeanor to a class D felony (or class C if the swatting call results in a person’s injury or death).

A class D felony would be punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine ranging between $1,025 and $10,245. A class C felony would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine ranging between $1,370 and $13,660.

The Department says that they hope to deter future hoaxes or false reports with the updated law.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha
The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Jackman E-Cigs in Omaha was broken into and stolen from on Christmas Day.
Omaha small business owner gets Christmas spoiled by robbery

Latest News

Renovations have begun at the historic Fred Astaire home in Omaha.
Renovations begin on Omaha’s historic Fred Astaire house
Kwanzaa celebrations are being held around the city of Omaha this week, aiming to highlight...
Omaha Kwanzaa celebrations seek to highlight Black heritage and culture
.
Omaha man accused of killing brother heading to district court
Fireworks back on sale in Council Bluffs for New Year’s Eve