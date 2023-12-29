Nebraska panel puts Pillen’s return-to-office order on hold

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s public employees won’t have to comply with Gov. Jim Pillen’s executive order to return to the office just yet.

The state employees’ union, NAPE/AFSCME Local No. 61, said Friday that the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations put a temporary halt on the order, issued last month, until the matter can be resolved through bargaining.

The return-to-work order was set to go into effect on Tuesday.

“This is a hard-fought, but temporary, victory,” NAPE said in an update posted to its website. “We hope that the governor will change his mind and meet with us to negotiate. If he does not, we will continue to fight this case at trial. Our strength comes from our members. Our fight is not done yet.”

The panel cited a Nebraska Supreme Court rulings in a case involving Omaha transportation workers and another with the City of Plattsmouth as precedent for its decision on NAPE’s motion against the state, noting that public employees aren’t able to strike or otherwise impact government services while waiting for contract disputes to be resolved.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees and Local No. 61 of the American Federation of the State, county, and municipal employees represent some 8,000 state employees. The union estimates the ban on remote workers would impact around 2,000 state employees, or about 25% of the workforce.

The CIR also said in its Friday decision that the state and the union must work to determine a “status quo” mode of operations while differences are discussed. It again cited state Supreme Court precedent that “status quo” referred to “conditions of employment that that existed prior to the dispute” — not pre-pandemic norms.

On Friday, NAPE advised employees to continue follow to their pre-established work-from-home arrangements, and to let them know if a supervisor orders them to return to the office.

Earlier this month, NAPE had called on the governor to agree to bargain, asking for that decision by Tuesday, Dec. 12. When no offer to discuss the matter came to fruition, the union filed a petition with CIR asking the panel to compel the state to negotiate.

The union has said it believes the issue of ordering state employees to quit working remotely needs to be negotiated in the contract. The governor believes that working from home is inefficient — even in a part-time capacity — and it’s financially irresponsible for the state to continue to allow it.

