We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

In Marion, DeSantis courts undecided caucus-goers

Top Republican candidates seeking to gain support from undecided caucus-goers
Top Republican candidates seeking to gain support from undecided caucus-goers
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - We are just over 2 weeks away from weeks away from the Iowa Caucuses, and top Republican candidates are in Eastern Iowa looking to gain last-minute support.

Dozens of people filled Mr. Bean’s Coffee Shop in Marion, not looking for a hot cup of coffee, but rather to listen to Governor Ron DeSantis and learn who they want to support on January 15th.

“I haven’t made up my mind,” said Frank Wilson of Cedar Rapids.

Wilson said he liked what DeSantis had to say, but he wanted candidates to talk more about the policies they support.

“I think the most recent one is the security of the border,” he said.

Others have already made up their mind, like Matt Wells of Washington County. He said he had supported DeSantis since March.

“There’s a big difference in the terms of the matter of life that our candidates hold,” said Wells.

DeSantis spoke about closing the border to reduce drugs, national crime rates growing in urban areas, and what he called ‘schools indoctrinating students.’ It was a message he hoped would chip away at former President Donald Trump’s strong lead in Iowa polls. Polls, he said he doesn’t believe.

“Those polls have never actually forecasted the caucus results,” said DeSantis.

While the former president holds a strong lead, Governor DeSantis asked South Carolina State Senator Josh Kimbrell to talk about former Governor Nikki Haley’s record.

“We’re competing against everybody,” he said. “I’m being attacked on all sides.”

As Caucus night continues to close in, supports said it was important to weigh your options and participate in the process.

“You know, I really haven’t decided,” said Wilson. “I think DeSantis is one that I am definitely considering.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
A bar and grill near 108th and Q Street in Omaha recently turned into a strip club, and...
Omaha bar-turned-strip club causes concern amongst neighbors
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha
The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Jackman E-Cigs in Omaha was broken into and stolen from on Christmas Day.
Omaha small business owner gets Christmas spoiled by robbery

Latest News

.
Omaha man accused of killing brother heading to district court
Fireworks back on sale in Council Bluffs for New Year’s Eve
Nebraska panel puts Pillen’s return-to-office order on hold
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
Pillen doubles down on Nebraska’s decision to opt out of $18 million in EBT funds
The Omaha manslaughter case for Mark McDaniel will go to district court.
Omaha man accused of manslaughter heading to district court