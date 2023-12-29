Livestock semi overturns in crash blocking Highway 30 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities responded to a crash Friday on state Highway 30 that caused a semi hauling livestock to overturn and block the highway near the intersection with U.S. Highway 31.

The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m., southwest of Kennard. The semi involved in the crash with another vehicle was hauling several hogs.

Some of the animals died as a result of the crash, and others were killed after it was determined they had been severely injured.

The semi was laying across the highway, forcing authorities to detour traffic Friday afternoon.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Photographer Bast Bramhall, Managing Editor Kevin Westhues, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

—

Get the latest breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.