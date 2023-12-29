We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns today with warmer temperatures

By Jade Steffens
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cold and cloudy week, Omaha is in for some much needed sunshine and warmer temperatures today.

We start the day with partly cloudy skies gradually clearing into late morning. The sunshine will help temperatures reach the upper 30s and low 40s, the warmest day so far this week!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Strong northwest winds will continue this morning but will become lighter as the day goes on, making for a mild and pleasant afternoon!

Wind Gust Forecast
Wind Gust Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll climb near 40 by Saturday, this will be the most pleasant day of the weekend with cold air set to arrive for New Years Eve.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday will be our coldest day with a high in the 20s. Plan to dress warm for any NYE plans, temperatures will hit the teens by midnight.

NYE forecast
NYE forecast(wowt)

The coldest air heads out after Monday with highs near of just above seasonal with dry conditions for the rest of the 10 day outlook.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle coming to Tranquility Park in northwest Omaha
The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Omaha man facing additional child sexual assault charges
Holy Family in Lindsay and St. Francis in Humphrey will be closing their junior and senior...
Two Catholic schools closing in Platte County, will be replaced by new school

Latest News

Jade's 6 Hour Forecast
Friday snapshot
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Brief warm up with returning sunshine
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast