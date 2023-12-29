Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns today with warmer temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cold and cloudy week, Omaha is in for some much needed sunshine and warmer temperatures today.

We start the day with partly cloudy skies gradually clearing into late morning. The sunshine will help temperatures reach the upper 30s and low 40s, the warmest day so far this week!

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Strong northwest winds will continue this morning but will become lighter as the day goes on, making for a mild and pleasant afternoon!

Wind Gust Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll climb near 40 by Saturday, this will be the most pleasant day of the weekend with cold air set to arrive for New Years Eve.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday will be our coldest day with a high in the 20s. Plan to dress warm for any NYE plans, temperatures will hit the teens by midnight.

NYE forecast (wowt)

The coldest air heads out after Monday with highs near of just above seasonal with dry conditions for the rest of the 10 day outlook.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

