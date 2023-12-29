Former Washington County supervisor killed in Highway 30 crash east of Fremont

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorites are investigating a fatal crash along Highway 30 east of Fremont that claimed the life of a community leader on Thursday night.

Jordan Rishel, who had previously served on the Washington County Board of Supervisors among other roles in her community, was killed in a highway crash three miles east of Arlington.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash, which closed Highway 30 between County Roads P34 and 15 from about 7:15 to 10:25 p.m. Thursday.

NSP said troopers and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at 7 p.m. Preliminary reports indicated that Rishel was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound on the highway and lost control in slick driving conditions. She crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford F-150 pickup.

Rishel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the pickup were transported by emergency vehicles to a Fremont hospital. NSP said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, and that the crash remains under investigation.

“The county has lost a true servant, leader and more importantly a friend,” the board said in a statement Thursday night.

Rishel had served as a county commisioner from 2018-2022, according to a news release from the Board of Supervisors. She was also the diretcor of the local Chamber of Commerce for 11 years and had recently served as executive director of the Washington County Community Foundation.

“Her dedication to serving the community through various roles reflects her commitment and passion for making a positive impact,” a post from the Washington County Sherrif’s Office states.

“Our hearts are broken by the tragic accident that happened Thursday evening on Highway 30 at County Road 15(Marshall Nursery Road). We are saddened to share that past County Board member Jordan Rishel was fatally injured in the accident. Jordan faithfully served Washington County residents on the Board from 2018-2022. She was a trusted and valued Board member during her 4 year term. Further, Jordan worked tirelessly to improve the County and the City of Blair as Director of the Blair Chamber of Commerce for 11 years and more recently as Director of Washington County Community Foundation. The county has lost a true servant, leader and more importantly a friend. The Board expresses our deepest condolences to the Rishel family.”

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

