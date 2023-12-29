Fireworks back on sale in Council Bluffs for New Year’s Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It may sound a little like the Fourth of July this Sunday night, as fireworks are again allowed in some Omaha metro area neighborhoods.

Fireworks sales at Wild Willy’s in Council Bluffs have been going on since Dec. 22. People are gearing up to celebrate the coming of the new year.

“We continue to see an increase in number one, customer interest, and number two, sales, this time of year,” said Jeremy Langer, the Director of Operations at Wild Willy’s.

Langer says there’s not a lot of competition in the fireworks sales arena this time of year. Putting a tent up for a few days and sitting in the cold may not be profitable enough for some competitors.

“We get people that are doing small shows, all the way up tot he neighborhood-sized show where friend groups get together and buy quantities,” Langer said. “It’s a very beneficial time of year for us.”

Fireworks cannot be sold in Omaha, but they can be fired off. Langer says he sees a lot of people come from across the river to his shop this time of year.

Omaha Police told 6 News fireworks can only be discharged by those 16 years of age and older. Children ages 12-15 can shoot them off under adult supervision. OPD warns that any violations can result in a ticket.

OPD officials also emphasized that those who are planning to celebrate by firing a gun into the air inside city limits will be arrested. Such activity, police say, is illegal and potentially deadly.

Back at Wild Willy’s Langer says weather always plays a role, regardless of the time of year. He said thunderstorms and snowstorms won’t deter those who want to greet the new year with a bang.

“There’s the brave few that continue to go out and light there shows,” Langer said. “I happen to be one of those people and I’ll probably be out lighting fireworks.”

Fireworks can be legally discharged during the following time windows.

Omaha : Dec. 31, 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Council Bluffs : Dec. 31, Noon - 12:30 a.m.

Bellevue : Dec. 31, 9 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Papillion: Dec. 29-30, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., Dec. 31. 8 a.m.-midnight

