EXCLUSIVE: Douglas County Sheriff talks plans for 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hopes to keep up with growth in 2024. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson and his deputies are responsible for about 90,000 people who live in unincorporated areas of Douglas County.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office proved in 2023 that we can do more with less because we did,” said Hanson.

You see them on road patrol and criminal investigations, and half their team is dedicated to court services. Hanson said their responsibility in the county is growing. That growth measured by development, people, and crime, forces his deputies to keep up, for the safety of the community.

Hanson feels the sheriff’s office won’t be equipped to handle that growth if things stay the way they are.

“Not under the current scheme. Right now, Patrol District 11 spans all the way from the Missouri River all the way west of Irvington. And right now, that is some of our most explosive growth.”

To help, this year the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office created the behavioral health unit within the community action team.

In 2024, Hanson hopes to expand that team. The sheriff’s office also handles criminal investigations, led by Captain Eric Sellers. This year proved challenging, he said; 6 News reported on several costly scams, deadly crimes, and strings of thefts.

“It’s really the complexity of crimes,” said Sellers. “As technology helps us solve crimes, it’s a double-edged sword. It’s tougher to solve crimes that use technology.”

In 2024, two more investigators are grant-funded to join the six-person Douglas County Special Operations team.

“Right now we’re just scratching the surface of what I think we can do, but we need the bodies to have a big impact,” said Sellers.

Hanson’s third goal aligns with the office’s third main duty: court services.

“We have the busiest and most rapidly growing courts in the state,” said Hanson.

With two additional district courtrooms being added in 2024 his deputies will be responsible for keeping up.

“We need to have enough deputies to keep those people safe,” Hanson said.

6 News also asked the sheriff about his plans for recruiting the deputies needed. He said he is confident in his recruitment team and believes they’re on the right track.

Hanson mentioned that their full-time SWAT team, a first and only in the region is also an incentive for applicants.

The other part of their approach targets lateral applicants from other agencies as well as high school and college students interested in law enforcement.

