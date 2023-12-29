We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Brief warm up with returning sunshine

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a string of chilly and generally overcast days we are ready for a warm up!

Friday will bring a thaw and more sunshine with highs in the upper 30s... even a few low 40s! We’ll start the day with cloudy skies for most, these keep us in the mid to upper 20s overnight, and see gradual clearing by the late morning to afternoon. Lighter winds will also make for a more comfortable afternoon.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

We’ll climb near 40 by Saturday, this will be the most pleasant day of the weekend with cold air set to arrive for New Years Eve.

Cold by Sunday
Cold by Sunday(wowt)

Sunday will be our coldest day with a high in the 20s. Plan to dress warm for any NYE plans, temperatures will hit the teens by midnight.

NYE forecast
NYE forecast(wowt)

The coldest air heads out after Monday with highs near of just above seasonal for the rest of the 10 day outlook.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

