Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic's Cade Ziola

Cade Ziola started his junior season with a bang.

“The first two weeks are always the toughest,” the Skutt Catholic wrestler said. “That’s when we go to our two big out-of-town tournaments.”

After taking first in the 190-pound event at the Gardner Edgerton Invitational in Kansas, Ziola became the first Nebraskan ever to reach the finals at the Ironman Wrestling Tournament.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m making history!’”

So you can only imagine Ziola’s excitement when he went on to get the pin in the title match to win the event.

“I usually never celebrate after my matches, but I was kind of emotional after that one,” he admitted. “It’s awesome seeing all of your hard work pay off. Me, my dad and my brothers dreamed of this growing up watching that tournament for all those years. Getting to compete at it and eventually stand at the top of the podium is something really cool.”

“It was a lot of fun,” head coach Chas DeVetter said. “It was an exciting weekend I think for Cade but I think also for Skyhawk wrestling and even Nebraska wrestling. Having a champ come from Nebraska is pretty cool.”

The junior committed to Nebraska over a host of offers including Oklahoma, North Carolina, NC State and Iowa State. After his Ironman win, he was immediately reminded of why he chose the Huskers.

“First thing I got off the mat, I checked my phone and Coach Manning and Coach Snyder had already texted me,” he said. “I love the coaching staff at Nebraska. They’re such awesome people. Every kid grows up watching Nebraska football, Nebraska wrestling thinking ‘I’m going to wear the Block ‘N’ someday.’ I’m really excited to wear that thing and represent my state.”

