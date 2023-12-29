We are Local
3 people trapped after rollover in northeast Nebraska

The scene of a rollover on East Benjamin Ave about 1/4 mile east of Hwy 35 near Woodland Park.
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A man and his two children were trapped inside their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover in Stanton County, Nebraska.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. near Woodland Park. The sheriff’s office says a westbound SUV on East Benjamin Ave lost control because of speed and icy road conditions. This caused the SUV to enter a ditch, roll and end up on its side.

The sheriff’s office says the driver and his two small children had to be extricated out of the SUV. All three were treated for their injuries at the scene and declined medical transport.

Authorities say seatbelts were in use at the time of the rollover. The vehicle is considered a total loss.

