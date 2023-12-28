Sewer backup causes Christmas day mess for Omaha family

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grinch that stole the Sweitzers’ Christmas wasn’t green, but brown.

“It was bubbling up, sewer, feces,” Jeremy Sweitzer said. “Not what I wanted on Christmas day at all.”

The foul sewer water covered the basement and the homeowner called in Carlson Restoration for cleanup that couldn’t wait until after the holiday.

“We need to get it out because it’s dangerous,” said Joe Casey with Carlson. “It’s a sewage loss. There’s bacteria and potential growth on the walls.”

Though mostly unfinished, the basement had furniture moved outside while the family sorted out what could be saved from the items that had to be dumped.

All that furniture, personal belongings, and toys, went from the backyard into a dumpster, which sits right next to the holiday lights, a reminder that Christmas 2023 for this family stinks.

But the Sweitzers say they shouldn’t be responsible.

“I do not thin kit should be our responsibility because it’s the manholes out there that were clogged and that was proven yesterday,” Ali Sweitzer said.

They say the next door neighbor also has damage from sewage in the basement. The two home are in a sanitary improvement district that unclogged the sewer main with paper material and a steal rod pulled from a manhole.

“I thought it was my fault, but then we had a plumber who said, ‘Nope, this is way more backed up than anything you’re doing,’” Jeremy said. “So we went out to the manhole and it was plugged all the way up.”

The SID insurance carrier is sending an adjustor to determine liability or whether the sewer backup is just bad luck. The Sweitzers hope for a fair result and that they won’t be scrooged for the Christmas day mess.

“It’s going to trickle down and whomever is going to finally pick up the bill, I don’t think I should,” Jeremy said.

The Sweitzers say their homeowner’s insurance will cover up to $10,000 in water damage, but they expect the cleanup bills and replacement costs will be higher.

The SID attorney told 6 News that sewer lines are cleared out every four years and that one is due in 2024. He says a clog in the main isn’t enough for liability, but that negligence in maintenance would have to be proven.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.